THQ Nordic announced Gothic II Complete Classic for Nintendo Switch. The launch is scheduled for November 29 at the price of 29.99 euros. The physical edition will be sold exclusively via the THQ Nordic Store.

There official description reads: “The iconic sequel to a cult classic RPG. Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improves on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the Night of the Raven add-on for the first time on console. You have broken the magical barrier and released the prisoners of the Valley of Mines. Now the former criminals of the forests and of the mountains are causing trouble in the capital of Khorinis. The city militia is helpless due to its low strength outside the city, everyone is defenseless against bandit attacks.”