THQ Nordic released the launch trailer Of Gothic Classic For Nintendo Switch , thus announcing the availability of the game. Anyone who wants it can find it on the Nintendo eShop for €29.99.

Price too high?

The price of the Nintendo Switch version of Gothic Classic raises some doubts, considering that we are talking about a 1:1 conversion of the original game, released on PC in 2001.

The PC version itself has a standard price of €9.99, but with the various sales it was also possible to purchase it for 99 cents. Currently, for example, it is on sale on Steam for €3.19. We reiterate that this is the exact same game, not the remake expected for next year.

Having said that, anyone who buys Gothic Classic will find a great product in their hands Role playing game action, very challenging, but with many different facets to make the adventure unique. It is not for nothing that it is still an object of worship and boasts a truly large and active community of enthusiasts.