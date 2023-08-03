Gothic Classic was announced today from THQ Nordic for Nintendo Switchwith a first presentation trailer which also reports the release date for this unexpected but very interesting adaptation of a real classic.

Gothic Classic is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 28, 2023 and will bring with it the classic experience of one of the seminal open world RPGs for this genre. Some reworking has been done to the original graphics and some adjustments have been made to the controls and user interface to work best on the Nintendo hybrid console.

For the rest, it is precisely the original version of the first Gothic, with a general remastering carried out to allow support for the definition of the console but with the spirit remaining decidedly intact compared to that of the progenitor.