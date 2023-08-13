For those unfamiliar with it, the Community Story Project “is a project that aims to improve the somewhat disappointing story of Gothic 3 and expand it.” The developers, all fans of the series created by Piranha Bytes , want to improve the main story, faction system, references, game balance, graphics and soundtrack. In short, it is a mammoth work, which not for nothing has been going on for years.

With the arrival of the thirteenth advent calendar of Communisty Story Project Of Gothic 3 Piranha Bytes Italia, which will translate it into our language in due time, has decided to understand how the jobs interviewing the development team.

The state of the works

An image of the CSP

In the interviewreally very long, the Community Story Team didn’t go too far providing release dates, but explained how the working of the project works, which will be declared 100% completed when all the tasks present in an Excel file used internally have reached that completion level:

“There is an Excel spreadsheet, detailing the overall status and progress of all parts of the project. When this spreadsheet indicates that all points are 100%, it means the project is complete.”

The Community Story Team also explained how each of the developers working to make it have their own timing and motivations, with many who have walked away and just as many who have joined the project.

He also specified that Piranha Bytes did not contribute, although there were contacts: “A few years ago, Robespier got in touch with Sascha Henrichse and described our project to him. The first teaser of the Gothic Remake had just been released. During their conversation, they discussed various topics related to the development of the project, but in general this never really had any real effect on the development.In the end, the CSP team never felt the need to get the support of the Piranha Bytes , nor receive their help in the form of supervision or advice. The CSP is a project that arises from the community and it should remain so.”

Naturally the topics covered in the interview go much deeper than what the Community Story Project intends to be. If you want to know more and want to be updated on the progress of the works, click here.

Gothic 3 was sadly released in a pretty pitiful state, due to pressure from the publisher to get it out as soon as possible. However, the community didn’t give up and worked to modify and fix the game with various projects, one of which, probably the most promising, is the CSP.