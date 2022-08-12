THQ Nordic has many interesting IPs in his hands including the Gothic franchise. This brand is very popular, so fans will certainly be eager to check out the material presented.

Gothic 1 Remake still needs a lot of time, so we can’t count on a gameplay trailer, but as we can see tonight THQ Nordic wants fans to still remember the existence of this game with a trailer.

Gothic 1 Remake is a “complete” update that will receive an improved combat system based on the assumptions of the original, and players will be able to rediscover the known world and explore its secrets. Here is the trailer.

Gothic 1 Remake doesn’t have a precise release date yet.