In reality it was also revealed that the show will start before the scheduled time, because like last year, HandyGames will kick off the dancing with a pre-show. However, the publisher has not revealed the names of the two games that will be present and which they are still shrouded in mystery . They will probably be shown directly during the showcase, as long as some leak doesn’t arrive to ruin the party.

THQ Nordic must really focus a lot on Gothic 1 Remake since he reiterated his presence at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 which will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm ET, as part of Gamescom 2024, which will be held from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany, as per tradition.

A show worth following

The other confirmed games are Titan Quest II, which is also highly anticipated, and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushedof which we are curious to evaluate the level of the remake.

The THQ Nordic Showcase is becoming a fixture of the gaming summer. Last year saw many interesting announcements, such as TMNT: The Last Ronin, Titan Quest 2, South Park: Snow Day, and more. This year there seem to be fewer titles, but we hope to finally have a release date for Gothic 1 Remake, which has been waiting for many years now. We also hope to have more precise information on Titan Quest 2 and all the others, given that the THQ Nordic line up appears very promising.

Before leaving you, we remind you that we will follow the event live, commenting on all the announcements that will be made. We will provide you with all the details in due course.