The development studio Alkimia Interactive has released a new image Of Gothic 1 Remake to showcase the new version of one of the most famous creatures in the game: the mole rat.

Mole rats are certainly not the most fearsome creatures in the game, but their tendency to live in groups still makes them dangerous, especially at the beginning of the adventure.

Mole rats aren’t exactly beauty pageant type

Let’s read the official description of the game:

The kingdom of Myrtana has been overrun by a relentless horde of orcs.

In order to obtain the vast amount of magic ore necessary to forge powerful weapons, King Rhobar II puts to work all the available prisoners in the mines of Khorinis. To prevent him from escaping, the ruler asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier, but something goes wrong. the wrong way. Magic gets out of control and a riot turns the mines into a lawless zone controlled by the most violent prisoners.

The king is forced to come to terms with the leaders of the new faction, while the tension between the different groups that populate the mine grows continuously. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will completely change the situation.

