The development studio Alkimia Interactive has revealed the new Swamp shark one of the terrible creatures that populate the world of Gothic 1 Remake , in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Below you will find a artwork which shows the beast in its natural environment.

A terrifying monster

The Marsh Shark always makes an impression when it appears

Attention, because below we talk about a Gothic mission, therefore also about Gothic 1 Remake. If you don't want to previews, don't read it. In reality nothing compromising is said, but it is better to warn.

In the official description of the artwork we can read: “La Ulu-Mulu mission is a key moment in Gothic 1. It is one of the most dangerous and challenging missions in the entire game. Among the ingredients needed to make it such is the tooth of a swamp shark. To obtain it, you must return to the dark and slimy swamp, where these creatures similar to large worms live. Be careful, as one of them may sneak up on you, creeping beneath the surface of the water!”

For the rest, we remind you that Gothic 1 Remake does not yet have an official release date. 2024 could still be the right year.