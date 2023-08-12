Gothic 1 Remake he finally came back to show himself with a gameplay trailerspublished on the occasion of the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023, which shows in detail the redone version of Old Field, one of the most famous places in the Valle delle Miniere. Let’s see it:

As you can see, the video follows the story of a thief who takes advantage of every opportunity he encounters to scrape together some extra coins. It’s also a great way to familiarize yourself with the scenario, made up of violence, poorly paid hard work, rationed food due to the situation and many other elements that made players of the original Gothic love it.