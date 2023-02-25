The software house Alkimia Interactive has published aimage to show the new ones harpies Of Gothic 1 Remake. The immortal shot one of these terrible creatures perched on a rock waiting to launch itself against the victim of the moment, emitting the terrifying towards her. Let’s see the picture:

The new harpies of Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic 1 Remake tells of the orcs’ invasion of the kingdom of Myrtana. King Rhobar needs a large amount of magic ore to arm his army and decides to put all available prisoners to work in the mines of Khorinis. To prevent them from escaping, the ruler asks his best wizards to create a magical barrier, but something doesn’t go right: the magic gets out of control and a fierce revolt starts in the mines. The king is therefore obliged to deal with the leaders of the new faction, who also have to fight against internal riots. The arrival of an unknown prisoner will change the course of history.

Let’s read what they are main features of the game: