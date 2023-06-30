The development studio Alkimia Interactive has released an update related to Gothic 1 Remake to show with a image the new and disturbing wizard skeletons , decidedly darker than their previous incarnation. Will we survive these terrifying enemies?

Creepy creatures

The artwork of the new mage skeletons

The official description of the artwork reminds us i places most haunted by wizard skeletons: the fog tower and the labyrinth of catacombs under the castle of the mines.

Those who played the first Gothic will remember the strength of these enemies, none other than gods dead sorcerers Whom the power of Beliar has restored to life. Or something that looks like it. Not very resistant to melee attacks, they usually don’t wander around alone, but are accompanied by groups of skeleton warriors, who protect them and give them time to cast their terrible spells.

Among their powers, that of summoning new warrior skeletons, which makes their elimination particularly urgent, if you do not want to find all the enemies eliminated a few moments earlier under your feet. Also avoid ice spears, which can freeze the protagonist for a few seconds.

After the joy of showing you the new wizard skeletons, we can only remind you that Gothic 1 Remake is in development for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. The game does not yet have an official release date and has not yet been shown in its semi-final form. However, the development team continued to update the progress via Steam, to the delight of those eagerly waiting for it.