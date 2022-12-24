THQ Nordic has released a video themed Christmas cards Gothic 1 Remake which contains aunedited image of the game. More precisely, Campo Vecchio is shown, i.e. the oldest and richest urban agglomeration in the game, located in the Valle delle Miniere. In the background we can see the old castle, while below some characters who populate it.

Campo Vecchio is the richest place in Gothic (therefore also in the remake), thanks to the exploitation of the mines, the only one to trade with the king. Let’s see the video:

Let’s see the picture of Campo Vecchio excerpt from the video:

Campo Vecchio in Gothic 1 Remake

Note that the video ends with the promise that we will know more about Gothic 1 Remake in 2023. Is it finally ready?

Let’s read the official description of the game:

The kingdom of Myrtana has been overrun by a relentless horde of orcs.

In order to obtain the vast amount of magic ore necessary to forge powerful weapons, King Rhobar II puts to work all the available prisoners in the mines of Khorinis. To prevent him from escaping, the ruler asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier, but something goes wrong. the wrong way. Magic gets out of control and a riot turns the mines into a lawless zone controlled by the most violent prisoners.

The king is forced to come to terms with the leaders of the new faction, while the tension between the different groups that populate the mine grows continuously. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will completely change the situation.

Features: