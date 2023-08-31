Three emerged new images Of Gothic 1 Remake which show the game world and a character, who seems to be the new Diego. The work done by the development team seems to be really excellent, at least from the point of view of the graphic revision of what Piranha Bytes did more than twenty years ago.

It looks really well done

In the text of the preview you can read some interesting information. Meanwhile, the map should be larger than the original, with 30% more space. In addition, the development team has moved to theUnreal Engine 5, leaving behind the fourth version. Which is an almost natural choice at this point.

Will Gothic 1 Remake be able to keep the charm of the original?

You can also read that the release date it will fall in 2024, although it has not yet been fixed or, at least, has not been publicly announced. For the rest we are talking about a remake that is truly faithful to the original, which will surely make fans of the Gothic series happy, who were hoping for something similar.

It remains to be seen whether the innovations will have been well implemented and whether in addition to thegraphic aspect there will be something more to motivate the purchase. For the rest, we remind you that Gothic 1 Remake is in development for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.