Gothenburg | Landslide in an area of ​​hundreds of meters in Sweden, at least three injured

Several cars drove into holes formed as a result of the landslide while on the road.

Several cars drove into a landslide and at least three people have been injured in a landslide in Stenungsund near Gothenburg, Sweden, a Swedish newspaper reports Dagens Nyheter (DN) and Sweden public broadcasting company SVT. According to SVT, several buildings also collapsed and were damaged in the landslide.

Road was torn as a result of the landslide in several places in a distance of 150–300 meters on the night before Saturday.

In total, the collapsed area has a radius of 500 meters.

The E6 motorway is closed in both directions. Rescue manager for Greater Gothenburg area Mats Grönsmark says that the effects of the collapse will be long-lasting and the road will be closed for a long time.

The Swedish Geotechnical Institute assesses the landslide risk in the area. Police spokesman August Brandt says that so far the cause of the collapse is not clear.

Landslide happened a little before two o’clock in the morning.

“My truck started shaking and then I saw the road just fall apart,” says the truck driver who drove on the road at night Michail Romanescu for DN.

There was an area near Sortuma where truck drivers slept in their vehicles. Been sleeping Miklash Uladzislau says he woke up when his truck started swaying.

“I opened the windows and noticed that the ground was shaking,” he says.

Another eyewitness says that he saw trees falling, and the building of the hamburger restaurant “probably moving five meters”.

The news is updated.