It should be noted that Warner Bros. Games has not confirmed this information but it comes from a very credible source.

We are referring to the ESRB, the United States game rating system. The Nintendo console is mentioned in the file for this title.

The description of Gotham Knights has no changes; the only thing added is the mention of Switch. Some have pointed out that perhaps the game will work in the cloud on this platform.

However, others say that does not seem to be the case. The reason is that the ESRB does not typically add cloud gaming records to the descriptions of the titles it has listed.

So it is possible that this version must run natively on Nintendo Switch.

Gotham Knights is a title available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. This gives the impression of being very demanding so if its adaptation is confirmed it will be interesting to see it in action.

When could this version be revealed? In that sense, there are rumors about a Nintendo Direct before the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

In some ways it is something that can be expected and there are good reasons given the history.

For several years in a row Nintendo has always held a Nintendo Direct in September. The reason is that this coincides with the Tokyo Game Show, and incidentally, with the company’s autumn shareholder meeting.

So there is a possibility that Gotham Knights was present in a transmission of this type. However, the last word belongs to Warner Bros. Games. So it’s best to stay alert.

