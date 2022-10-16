Gotham Knights will run at 30fps on next-gen, now current-gen consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s official.

The news that arrived first through the Wario64 insider was then reflected in the communications of WB Games, specifically through the words written by an employee in a Discord channel linked to the title.

“Many are wondering about the presence of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the features we have in our game – such as having a borderless co-op experience in a detailed open world – it’s not possible to just lower the resolution and get more FPS. For this reason, our game will not have a performance / quality option and will run at 30 FPS on consoles.“.

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance / quality mode option pic.twitter.com/blAiNAFwoc – Wario64 (@ Wario64) October 15, 2022

Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Following these statements, a part of the users tried to find a justification for this limit in the fps, perhaps attributing the blame to the very existence of Xbox Series S, which would be responsible for “keeping back” its generation companions. . The technical architecture of the console, however, does not seem to justify this limit, given the proximity of the CPU to that of its older sister.

In fact, Lee Devonald, the senior character technical artist of Rocksteady, intervened on the question:

I wish gamers understood what 60fps means, in terms of all of the things they * lose * to make the game run that fast. Especially taking into account that we have a current gen console that’s not much better than a last gen one. https://t.co/JNn1qYAbNP – Lee Devonald (@LeeDevonald) October 15, 2022

Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



If, on the one hand, his intervention regarding Series S would not seem justified in fact, he is undoubtedly right in saying that the pursuit of 60 fps is by no means an easy task, especially in light of the technical evolution of video game development. , and the tax it increasingly imposes on production

The only way to dispel any doubts is to test the PC version and find out which components are needed to run Gotham Knights at 60fps.