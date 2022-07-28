Gotham Knightsas you may know, it will not have Batman as the protagonist, but his extended family who will take care of Gotham City after the apparent death of their mentor.

So far, the developer WB Games Montreal has already confirmed the presence of some famous villains in the game: Mr. Freeze and of course the Court of Owls will be the main antagonists. But there will be others that have not yet been revealed or discussed, and one of them will be revealed before long.

As reported by MP1stthe creative director of Gotham Knights Patrick Redding stated in a recent interview with San Diego Comic Con that there are several villains in the game that have not yet been revealed, and that there is a “great revelation of a villain” arriving.

“Some of the villains in our game have not been revealed, and I can’t talk about all of them, but I’m particularly proud“, he said. “So I’d like to answer this question in a few weeks, when we reveal our great villain“.



Interestingly, Redding recently stated that Joker will not be featured as a villain in Gotham Knights, but seems to have hinted that Harley Quinn may be. He also reiterated that Batman is indeed dead in the game.

Gotham Knights will launch on October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

