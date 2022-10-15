After announcing that a cooperative mode for four players will come up Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal shared another far less exciting piece of news. The videogame it will run at only 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode options available.

The announcement was made via Gotham Knights Discord’s official Discord server by the title’s executive producer. Fleur Marty. The latter confirmed that the game it will not provide an option to switch from a high quality graphics mode to a performance mode which will increase the frame rate.

ICYMI: Gotham Knights on consoles (PS5 and XSX / S) runs at 30 FPS; no performance mode available pic.twitter.com/8rPCEUNJ5M – Nibel (@Nibellion) October 15, 2022

I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the kind of features we have in our game, such as the ability to offer a completely free co-op experience in our highly detailed open world, it’s not that easy to turn down the resolution and get a higher frame rate. For this reason, our game doesn’t have a performance / quality tuning option and will run at 30 FPS on consoles.

The news follows the confirmation of one cooperative mode for four playerscall Heroic Assaultwhich will be added to the game for free on November 29. Heroic Assault will include 30 levels for up to four players. This will join the Two-player cooperative story mode of the game. Gotham Knights will be launched on October 21 for Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5 and PC.