Gotham Knights will have no microtransactions: the authors of the game, WB Games Montreal, reiterated this, responding to a user on Twitter who asked them if they could get the extra costumes simply by playing or would it be necessary to buy them.

In fact, we already know since May that Gotham Knights will not include microtransactions, but after the video with the costumes of the game many have wondered how it would be possible get that contentsome of which apparently were made in collaboration with the legendary Jim Lee.

“There are no microtransactions in Gotham Knights”, the developers have limited themselves to writing, without however going into the details of the matter. So let’s imagine that we will find out how to unlock the numerous extra costumes for the characters later, near the launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Set in an alternate universe to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse, Gotham Knights will put us in command of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood, who have become the new Knights of Gotham after the death of Batman.