The new co-op Gotham Knights he finally showed up yesterday with a gameplay focused on Red Hood and Nightwing, showing the first features of the title. Set in the world of Batman and after his death, the two mentioned plus Batwoman and Robin, will have to defend the city from the most famous villains and above all from the mysterious Court of Owls.

This is a totally new generation chapter, only coming out for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but it will also have another feature that has certainly reassured the fans. In fact, after watching the gameplay, there are those who have begun to compare the title to Square-Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, evidently a trauma for many users.

As reassured by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knigths will not have microtransactions, so everything will be available for purchase through the resources acquired in-game. The launch of the title is scheduled for October 25, a fairly crowded period, with Starfield, the new Pokémon and the crazy mine God of War 2 that could be released at that time.

