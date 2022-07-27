The open-world action RPG is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 25 in good company.

As with the movies, from the big comic publishers they are kind enough to accompany their video game premieres with comic stories that expand their worlds. This is the case of Gotham Knights, which will feature this fall as a miniseries with the last case of batman before his death.

“In Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, a mysterious virus has infected Gotham, turning its victims into raging, yellow-eyed maniacs who commit looting and robbery. Batman, in his last case before his death, and his Gotham Knights fight to contain this strange virus while investigating its origins “, they presented from DC Comics in the last SDCC.

The comic will be released in the United States, and several countries around the world such as Spain and Mexico, this October 25, simultaneously with the video game, and will consist of six staples with parts set in present-day Gotham and the 19th-century city. In addition, we will meet Runaway, one of the first masked men in Gotham.

The creative team of Gotham Knights – Gilded City is led by Evan Narcisse (Rise of the Black Panther) in script and Abel (Harley Quinn) in graphics. Each number will also have an unlockable in the video game as an incentive.

Gotham Knights invites players to become the heroes Batman City needs in the wake of the Caped Crusader’s death, presenting an open-world action RPG ideal for cooperative play with Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing and Robin (Tim Drake). It will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S this October 25, but before that we can see Batman spreading tow in MultiVersus, the new Warner Bros. phenomenon along with other characters from the conglomerate.

