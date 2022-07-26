Waiting for the release of Gotham Knightsthe DC Comics announced Gotham Knights: Gilded Citya 6-issue miniseries starring Batman that will serve to tell the events that occurred before the Warner Bros. game.

Batman’s last case before his death will revolve around an investigation into a virus unleashed on the citizens of Gotham. It is currently unknown who is behind this virus or even what it is called, but these details will likely be revealed in Gotham Knights or its prequel comic.

In addition to showing the Batman story, Gilded City will have a parallel storyline set in the 1880s. This historical narrative will revolve around a vigilante named Runaway, who is investigating the virus. It is unknown how the story of Runaway will relate to Gotham Knights or how a virus first developed in the 1800s will return to the city in modern times. However, this plot is likely to connect not only with the origin of the virus, but also with the history of Gotham as a city.

In addition to giving fans a deeper look into the history of Gotham Knights, Gilded City will also be granting some extra content to players with the release of each issue. For example, number one offers fans a Batcycle skin and other cosmetic items will come with new versions. Each player who collects all six comics will also receive a seventh special item.

The first issue of Gilded City will be released in conjunction with Gotham Knightsor the 25th of October.

Source: GamesRadar