Gotham Knights will also come to TV with a series in charge of The CWwhich will be inspired by the DC work of the same name.

This project will be part of the 2022-2023 season of approved works, which also includes Walker: Independence Y The Winchesters.

In this way, DC reaffirms its commitment to bring live action series to television, even when other products such as Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Naomi were canceled.

The history It has nothing to do with the video gamebut it will show us a reality where bruce wayne was assassinatedso Gotham reaches its worst level of evil.

We’ll see what lineup they show. Image: DC Comics.

To counteract the absence of Batmanhis adopted son forges an alliance with the children of some villains, who are framed for this crime, so they go on a mission to clear their names.

For now the complete cast that will be part of this work is not knownbut names like Oscar Morgan, Anna Lore, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, and Misha Collins come out.

Gotham Knights will come to TV with a series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions

Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams will be in charge of the script of this job, and boy do they have experience for this mission.

These three personalities were linked to projects such as Batwoman, Gotham, Krypton, Supergirl and Vampire Diariesso they have enough experience to land a good concept.

It will have influence from some other works. Image: Warner Bros.

At the moment there is no set release date for the series. Gotham Knightsbut as fans we can only ask that you don’t make the same mistakes as with recently canceled jobs.

It is still too early to make a prediction about what they will show us with this project, but we always like to be optimistic.

