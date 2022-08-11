Gotham City will be the setting for Gotham Knightsof course, and IGN has posted an interesting one video diary on the peculiarities of this charming open worldfull of history.

A few hours after the Red Hood trailer, Gotham Knights therefore focuses on the scenarios, in a story that alternates artwork and sequences of gameplay in order to illustrate the type of work done by WB Games Montreal.

There map of Gotham City in the game is divided into five districts (North Gotham, Downtown Gotham, Lower Gotham, New Gotham and Historic Gotham), each featuring different architectures and the presence of specific enemies, including of course the Claws of the Court of Owls.

As Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl or Red Hood, we will be able to explore the setting freely and use vehicles or gadgets to move faster, but also access different buildings, such as those that serve as a base for the villains.

Gotham Knigths will be available starting October 25 in PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions: as we know, the game will not be released on PS4 and Xbox One.