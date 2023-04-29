Warner Bros. Game Montreal has released the5.0 update Of Gotham Knights for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which introduces some features, fixes various bugs and surprisingly introduces a completely free new content called The Kelvin Incident.

The Kelvin Incident is a 15-story raid full of enemies for the Heroic Assault mode, introduced in late November, in which the knights of Gotham will have to contend again with Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn and Clayface, complete with a new side story, bosses and new enemies. Not only that, the DLC introduces Mythic gear, obtainable only in the new mode, as well as new materials. There is also a new transmog feature for armor.

To access this content it is necessary to have completed all the main missions related to the three aforementioned villains and to have unlocked the Heroic Assault mode. In New Game+ only the second requirement is needed.

For the rest, the Gotham Knights 5.0 update introduced the possibility of remapping the controller buttons on all platforms, fixes some application crashes on PC and other more and less known problems. You can read the full update notes to this address.