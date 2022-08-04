After unveiling his first 16 minutes of play in the di Batgirl just a few hours ago, Gotham Knights, the co-op title of Warner Bros., is already back in the spotlight. But this time, the goal is not to show us the moves that our heroes can perform, but to reveal part of the wardrobe that we will have access to.

We were pretty much convinced that there would be a lot of costumes for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Redhood, but it seems like there are a lot more than expected. While not everything has been shown yet, IGN had a chance to check out 28 of the costumes available in the game, including costumes from the Deluxe version of the game.

If we are already entitled to a nice overview of the many costume collections that will be possible to find in game, starting with the KnightWatch skins created directly by Jim Lee, legendary DC Comics artist, we learn that there will be a total of 11 different sets at the starting the game. In other words, in all, players will have 44 costumes to choose from for their superheroes.

For Patrick Redding, creative director, and Geoff Ellenor, game director, customization is a very important element in the production of a video game; it is for this reason that they have opted for a wide range of outfits. The goal here is to allow players to better embody the different characters while maintaining a “certain degree of coherence”.

Gotham Knights will be available for gamers on October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: IGN