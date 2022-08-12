Warner Bros. Games and DC have unveiled a new trailer for Gotham Knights, the open world third person action RPG developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal. The video features the gameplay and custom animations of Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, a vigilante with a tendency to freak out, but also an experienced sniper and a fighter who has reached the pinnacle of human strength, and these characteristics make he is an expert in both ranged and hand-to-hand combat. After suffering a violent death, Red Hood was resurrected in the Well of Lazarus, thus gaining the ability to dominate mystical powers that assist him in battle and allow him to perform a series of mid-air propulsions to cross the city. Despite having a complicated past, Red Hood has now reconciled with Batman’s family and is committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City after Batman’s death. The worldwide release of Gotham Knights is scheduled for October 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.