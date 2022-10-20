Gotham Knights was the protagonist of a premiere video analysismade in this case by ElAnalistaDeBits, which confirms i problems technicians found on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S: The game runs at 30fps with no other options, but suffers from dips and stuttering.

As we wrote in the Gotham Knights review, the developers have aimed to offer the highest possible visual quality, without caring about performance or thinking about who would prefer an option to run the experience at 60 fps.

The analysis reveals that the title runs at 2160p and 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, dropping to 1440p and 30 fps on Xbox Series S. There is no 120 Hz / 40 fps mode as happened for A Plague Tale. : Requiem, but phenomena of stuttering practically constant.

The game supports the ray tracing as far as reflections, shadows and lighting are concerned, but in the latter two cases the differences are minimal. The technology in question is present on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but not on Xbox Series S.