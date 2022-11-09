Alyson Tabbitha made a new one cosplay sponsored, as it happens more and more often to do: in this case the character is the Batgirl from Gotham Knightswhich, as you can see, watches over the city.

In terms of form, the video it is a classic for the American model, who stages her transformation: first she appears natural, then she puts on the mask and becomes Batgirl, letting us admire the costume before taking up position on the roof of a building.

As part of our review of Gotham Knights we mainly used Barbara Gordon, so we understand the charm she exerts, even more so with all the costumes and variations available in the game.

Little to say instead about Alyson Tabbitha, now universally known for being a real queen of cosplay. Other recent works by her include Galadriel from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Jinx from Arcane and Morpheus from The Sandman.