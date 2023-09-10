Through a report on ResetEra we have the opportunity to discover that Gotham Knightsthe cooperative open-world action game from Warner Bros., has been rated release Nintendo Switch both in Singapore and in the USA (in the latter case by the ESRB, obviously).

At the time of writing one has not (yet?) been announced Nintendo Switch version of Gotham Knights. The game is officially available only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Furthermore, the PS4 and Xbox One versions were canceled due to hardware limitations, so it is curious that we are now talking about a Nintendo Switch version.

Obviously the classifications they don’t necessarily imply a short-term announcement, but with two entities reporting this version of the game in the same period it doesn’t seem impossible that something is moving.