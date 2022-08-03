Gotham Knights is a few months away from being officially released on the different consoles and the pc, which is why new previews and videos are being offered in a moderate way. But now, they want to show the different costumes that we are going to find in the adventure, which will be worn by the four main characters of the title.

Six sets of suit styles and one transmog set are shown in the images below. There will be 11 sets of different suit styles in Gotham Knights at launch, which will make a total of 44 individual costumes. Warner Bros. has reiterated that there will be no microtransactions in the game, although the ‘Beyond’ and ‘KnightWatch’ sets are currently tied to the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions.

Here the 28 suits revealed by means like IGN:

It is worth noting, that the designers of Gotham Knights they want to be quite versatile with the look of the characters, which is why they decided to make the different outfits. For this, they recruited different artists throughout the globe, this means that even some aspects have distinctive touches from specific countries.

The number of costumes might have an increase after the game is released, as there are DLC planned to come out on the first day, this for users who decide to purchase the deluxe versions, either digital or physical. But, if an expansion is later released, it stands to reason that even more costumes and perhaps even a story character will be added to their campaign.

Remember that the title is released next October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN