Gotham Knights reveals details about its gameplay. That’s right, Warner Bros Montreal, has revealed a host of new gameplay details about the upcoming game, albeit nothing incredibly juicy or outstanding. And sadly, there is no news of a more specific release date than the 2021 window provided last year. Also, it is unknown when we will see the next Batman game. However, if Warner Bros Montreal is speaking to the press, there will surely be more news soon. For now, we have a possible release date.

For now, the developer has revealed that while the game was developed with four playable characters in mind, it has been designed more specifically for two-player co-op. According to Warner Bros Montreal Executive Producer Fleur Marty, Gotham Knights’ combat system has been completely revamped from Batman: Arkham Origins, the latest studio game in this universe. And, as mentioned, this new system has been created with the two-player cooperative mode in mind.

Gotham Knights reveals details, among those that the game has the possibility of being a single player. If played this way, players will be able to switch between heroes at any time, though you will have to go to The Belfry, the Batcave version of the game. In other words, the characters cannot be changed on the fly. Also, while there are RPG elements in the game, players won’t have to worry about leveling up every hero in Gotham Knights from scratch, and this is because the progression of the story is shared between all the characters.

“The two player dynamic fits in with the fantasy and setting of Gotham City. The ‘duo’ or team is such a central feature of the universe that there is a literal abbreviation for it in the comic book, animation, film and television versions. Gotham is a city of alleys and rooftops, so the footprint of the game must be compatible with that. Patrick Redding, Creative Director of the Game

This information and other details were revealed in a interview with GamesRadar in which the producer and the director of the game participated. This is where the highlights of the interview in which Gotham Knights reveals details. At this time, the game remains slated for release in 2021, although a confirmation from Warner Bros Montreal is required.