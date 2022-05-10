Warner Bros. Games and DC have released Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay in Gotham Knightsthe open world third person action RPG he is working on developing Warner Bros. Games Montreal. Narrated by game director Geoff Ellenor, this new video offers for the first time an in-depth look at the two playable characters as they bring justice to Gotham City’s criminals and investigate the mysterious Court of Owls. This gameplay analysis highlights each character’s fighting style and cross-cutting skills, from Nightwing’s acrobatic combat and glider wings to Red Hood’s dual-weapon abilities and impressive jumping ability.

The worldwide release of Gotham Knights is scheduled for October 25, 2022 and Warner has revealed that the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One as previously announced. In Gotham Knights players will be able to take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new generation of DC superheroes who will have to prove themselves in the role of protectors of Gotham City following the death of Batman, to solve the mysteries that connect the chapters darkest in the city’s history to defeat the most famous supervillains in epic battles, facing a series of challenges as they develop their own version of the Dark Knight.