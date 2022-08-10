The open world action RPG continues its journey and introduces one more member of the batfamily.

The delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns has left us without one of the most promising superhero video games of 2022, but until anyone says otherwise, Gotham Knights is still scheduled for this year, presenting a story where the Red Hood is 100% ready to replace Batman along with the rest of the bat-family in his fight against crime in the most dangerous city in the DC universe.

In a two-minute video we see good old Jason Todd making it clear that he has no qualms about using firearms against the many villains in the place. We are also given a new look at his curious mystical abilities that he will be able to use to move around the largest Gotham seen in a video game, but also to perform some devastating attacks. And all, wearing different outfits in the RPG.

On the other hand, at IGN they follow his exclusive coverage with the open world action RPG, this time publishing an extensive report on the faction of the Regulators and the supervillain Mr. Freeze. This gang is presented by Warner Bros. Montreal as a group of technologically-enhanced bums who steal advanced products, traffic in organs and increase their own power with their ill-gotten gains.

Gotham Knights will hit stores on October 25 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in a story where, once Batman is dead, the bat-family, made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, must protect Gotham, restore hope to its citizens, discipline their policemen and the fear of their criminals. All this in an open world action role-playing adventure that can be played cooperatively.

