Some players of Gotham Knights for PC they fail to use the co-op mode of the game because they continuously receive matchmaking errors. The game’s developer, Warner Bros. Montreal recently confirmed that it has identified the problem and promised it will soon resolved.

The official Gotham Knights Twitter account, as you can see below, has confirmed that the development team is aware of the matchmaking issue on PC and that it will be fixed soon. It is not yet known whether this will be a backend fix or an update that will need to be downloaded.

Some players have said that swapping the host or resetting the game sometimes solves the problem, but it is not a permanent solution and there is still the possibility of being faced with the aforementioned error during the matchmaking phase. We will therefore have to wait for Gotham Knights to receive the official correction.

In our review we explained to you that “Gotham Knights offers an open world-based action RPG experience that will drive fans of DC characters crazy, while resting on controversial narrative assumptions: there are two videogame universes at Warner Bros., but in none of them. they Batman is alive. Once this obstacle has been overcome, the story turns out to be enjoyable and the characters well written, the combat system is a derivative of freeflow focused on the skills and peculiarities of the individual heroes, the cooperative has fun but does not appear essential. There are many enemies and excellent boss fights, in the context of a structure that in terms of activities appears rather traditional but rich in content. Visually the game is a show but when it moves it staggers, betraying a series of technical choices that to define questionable is little: what a pity . “