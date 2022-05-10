Warner Bros. opened i preorder from Gotham Knightsrevealing details about the various editions of the game, including the Collector’s Edition from € 299.99 bonus reserved for users who book the title.

Released on October 25 only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Gotham Knights can be purchased in the standard edition at the recommended price of € 74.99 or in the Deluxe Edition from € 94.99 with all the DLC included, specifically “Visionary Pack with equipment, decorative elements, Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman of the future animated series, and more.”

“Instead, you can pre-order Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition for € 299.99 (RRP) and get the Deluxe Edition, an augmented reality collector pin, a 16-page booklet, an exclusive map of Gotham City, a diorama with the model of the four characters and much more “, reads the press release.

“In addition, those who pre-order the game will get the custom skin N ° 233 for the Batcyclebased on the vehicle’s first appearance in Detective Comics issue 233, published by DC. “

“In Gotham Knights, players will be able to take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new generation of DC superheroes who will have to prove themselves as protectors of Gotham City following Batman’s death, to solve the mysteries. that connect the darkest chapters of the city’s history to defeat the most celebrated supervillains in epic battles, facing a series of challenges as they develop their own version of the Dark Knight. “