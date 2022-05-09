Rather than waiting for the Summer Game Fest to get updates on Gotham Knightswhy not be teased by some upcoming news presented perhaps in an official event?

In fact, it had been some time since we hadn’t heard of it and there was no news on this, apart from that of the release in stores set for 2022 which we have already talked about in this article. We were pleasantly surprised when the game’s official Twitter account shared the following news.

The latest news of Gotham Knights, received a few months ago, only reported his release date set for October 25, 2022 (barring delays), together with the confirmation of the characters that will have been present in the title, namely Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin.

Mission update from the Belfry: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/n5kEqeRoV1 – Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 9, 2022

It is likely that in the event of tomorrow 10 May 2022, further news on Gotham Knights will be unveiled, including a gameplay video is assumed to be shown. In the tweet the names of Nightwing and Red Hood appear, who knows maybe we will see the two of them in action.

The only thing left for us to do is wait for tomorrow’s event and cross our fingers, the time when the “tents to the public” will open is 6am PTwhich correspond exactly to the 15:00 Italian time.

There is also a rumor, which was rumored today, and if this corresponds to reality it is likely that a four-player co-op mode will be presented, in fact the characters of the game, as we know, will be exactly four. Only two-player online multiplayer has been confirmed so far, but a recent PlayStation Store update reports that the game will support up to four players online with PlayStation Plus.

However, this last rumor will have to be verified, as we point out that the same official Gotham Knights website announces, in the description of the game, the only two-player online cooperative mode. But the fact remains that they could still surprise us, and the rumors could prove to be well founded.