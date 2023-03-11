Gotham Knights was subjected to a second video analysis from Digital Foundry: a more unique than rare event, but which the English newspaper thought was necessary because the game has improved so much with the latest update.

As you may recall, in our Gotham Knights review last October, we highlighted a few glaring shortcomings on PS5 and Xbox Series X, writing that “visually the game is a show but when it moves it staggers, betraying a series of technical choices that to define questionable is an understatement”.

Well, unfortunately the latest patch has not introduced the coveted 60fps mode on consoles, but at least it fixed the strong frame rate uncertainties and substantially improved performance on PC, a platform on which it is now possible to enjoy 60 frames without major hitches, hardware permitting.

The reasoning that inevitably follows such a scenario is that developers and publishers should take the time to arrive at launch with a well-optimized product rather than fixing it months after its debut, and the hope is that history will not repeat itself with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, perhaps even postponed to 2024.