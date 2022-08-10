As the release date of Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. is starting to push the accelerator for the game’s marketing campaign. A few hours ago it was announced the arrival of a new trailer today, August 10, at 15:00 Italian. What can we expect? WB Games Montreal, has teased the players on Twitter by promising that “we will see red”.

The most obvious hypothesis is that Red Hood will be the protagonist of the next trailer. Which is also logical if we think that in recent weeks we have seen videos dedicated to Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl, or the other playable characters of Gotham Knights.

On the other hand, at the end of July the creative director Patrick Redding had promised the reveal of a villain of great depth within a few weeks, so we cannot exclude a priori that the clue is actually linked to a completely different character. Either way, we’ll find out the truth in a few hours.

Gotham Knights will be available starting in October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Recently Warner Bros Games reiterated that the game will not have microtransactions and revealed that the heroes will be strong from the beginning but that in each the challenge will not fail.