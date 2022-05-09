Before Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest engulfs all the possible presentations and insights, there are those who anticipate the times. The official Twitter account of Gotham Knights just let us know that tomorrow May 10 we may know more about the new co-op starring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing And Red Hood.

Precisely the latter should also be protagonists of the gameplay that we should see tomorrow, in addition to the release of a lot of new information. It remains to be seen above all whether it will be a two- or four-player co-op, given that the PS Store has recently been offering the latter option.

Mission update from the Belfry: Nightwing and Red Hood. Powers Club. Tomorrow. 6 AM PT. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/n5kEqeRoV1 – Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 9, 2022



With Batman’s death the criminal world has invaded the streets of Gotham City and Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin will do everything to protect her:

“From solving mysteries linking the darkest chapters of the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic battles, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from chaos.”

Gotham Knights is scheduled for October 25 this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Source: PushSquare