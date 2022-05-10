Gotham Knights comes with new gameplay, finally. In a new video released by Warner Bros and DC it is possible to see Red Hood and Nightwing in action, but along with that also comes news that will strike those who do not own a 9th generation console. In fact, the title will not be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but only PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This means that Gotham Knights will be one of the few games to be released exclusively on 9th generation consoles. For now, most of the titles available on digital and physical shelves are cross-gen, that is, available for purchase on eighth and ninth generation consoles. We do not know why Warner Bros decided to drop the previous consoles, we only know a statement from the developers:

To give players the best gameplay experience, the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. It will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Gotham Knights, as can be seen from video available on YouTube is a third person open world game and will also have elements from role-playing game where you will play DC heroes:

Batgirl

Nightwing

Red Hood

Robin

And it seems that this time around, they will have to protect the city of Gotham, as Batman will be absent. Furthermore, the news came yesterday that it will be possible live the adventure in a cooperative for four. For now it was only known that it was only playable in two players.

According to the developers, the title will be released on October 25, 2022. So just after the summer. So it is very likely that from now on the developers and Warner Bros will start giving more information about their product, which seems to detach a bit from what we have seen with the Arkham series dedicated to the Dark Knight.