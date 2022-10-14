According to a rumor Gotham Knights on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will not turn to 60 fpsthus limiting the game to 30 fps with 4K resolution.

The tip comes from ResetEra user Axecindetally, who claims to have a review copy of Gotham Knights and that the game is stuck at 4K and 30fps on PS5 as there is no option to choose between. graphics modes. The same user also claims to have downloaded a big 15 GB update (typical patch size of the D1) but that this did not add any additional graphics options.

Gotham Knights, an official image with a Red Hood

If the tip were to prove correct, the choice not to include a 60 fps mode for Gotham Knights would be in contrast with what has been seen with the latest triple A productions to arrive on the market. Furthermore, being a rather lively action that requires a certain timing for the execution of attacks and dodges, the 30 fps limit could make more than one player turn up their noses.

That said, for the moment Warner Bros. Games has preferred not to comment on the issue. We therefore recommend that you take this indiscretion with a grain of salt while waiting for official information.

Gotham Knights will be available starting in October 21, also for PC. Just today the developers announced the arrival of a 4-player co-op mode with a free update.