The CEO of WarnerMedia includes the DC universe video game among the company’s most promising releases.

Uncertainty about upcoming releases may Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment continues, but not so among those responsible for the company. In this sense, Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, assured yesterday that he had among his goals for 2022 the premiere of great gamesgiving as an example Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG from the Harry Potter universe.

In the message there was no mention of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, also initially planned for this new course, but its absence does not have to be seen as doubts about its premiere since only two video games were mentioned among the plans.

This message is a new denial of the rumors that spoke of a delay in the release of Hogwarts Legacy that, as those who have followed the news of this fantasy adventure will remember, had to have arrived in 2021 on PC and consoles. In fact, its development has been known for quite some time, when in 2018 a fairly representative gameplay video of the proposal was leaked on networks.

Batman will be in MultiVersus, the Smash Bros. from Warner Bros.Despite all this, the truth is that it has been more than a year since a new video game trailer has been shared, generating concern in the user. Yes, there has been from Gotham Knights, the new video game from the Batman universe unrelated to the Arkham saga that was present at the DC FanDome with a video focused on its villains. It is a development of WB Games Montrealwho also works on another project.

WBIE is also launching MultiVersus this year, a Smash Bros. featuring WarnerMedia IPs like Superman and Game of Thrones, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

