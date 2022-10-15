A previous rumor had pointed the finger at the lack of a 60 FPS mode for Gotham Knights. Now, the developers have confirmed that Gotham Knights it won’t go beyond 30 FPS on Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

Through Discord, Fleur Marty wrote: “I know many are wondering about whether there is a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Because of the kind of features we have in our game, such as having a limitless co-op experience in a world. highly detailed open world, it is not possible to simply lower the resolution and get more FPS. For this reason, our game will not have a performance / quality option and will run at 30 FPS on consoles. ”

It seems therefore that console players will have to make do with play at 30 FPS.

The publicwho commented on the explanation, was not particularly convinced by what Fleur Marty said, stating that if 30 FPS is a cooperative obligation on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, they could at least have presented 60 FPS for those who play in lonely.

It is most likely not that simple and Marty’s explanation does not present all the issues behind the issue. That’s it: we’ll have to play Gotham Knights at 30 FPS on consoles.

Finally, we see the weight of Gotham Knights on PS5 and the pre-loading date.