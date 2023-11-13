It seems that the answer to the arrival of Gotham Knights on subscription services from Microsoft and Sony was more positive, with a highest peak of players on Xbox Game Pass what up PlayStation Plusrelative to the amount of total users on both services.

As reported by the analyst Matt Piscatella based on data released by Circana, the arrival of Gotham Knights on subscription services led, in both cases, to a peak in players within the title, as is logical to expect, but this was higher in the Game sector Pass compared to PlayStation Plus.

Gotham Knights saw the 6% of tracked players from Circana launch into the game as soon as it arrived on Xbox Game Pass, while on PlayStation Plus the percentage reached 3%.