After the success of the video game dedicated to the new generation of protectors of Gotham Cityof which you can find our review here, here it comes the official TV series: the trailer was released just today, which you can view on YouTube.

The trailer (just over a minute long) gives us the context of the story: Bruce Wayne is mysteriously diedthe children of some old acquaintances of the bat-man are involved in the investigation into his murder.

Turner, adopted son of Bruce, the young thief Duela and the brothers Harper and Cullen Row are therefore persecuted by the Gotham City police and by the District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, from “Supernatural”), while the city sinks into criminal chaos due to the absence of one’s paladin.

The series, which will be released on March 14, 2023, is produced by Berlanti Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. The genesis of the Gotham Knights therefore sees its manifestation through the small screen.

The actors involved are respectively Oscar Morgan (Turner), Olivia Rose Keegan (Duela), Fallon Smythe (Harper) and Tyler DiChiara in the role of the only transgender protagonistDullen.

Waiting to receive new information on the Gotham Knights TV series, you can find several guides for the game released on PC and next-generation consoles last October: the training guide, the collectibles and much more.