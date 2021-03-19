Warner Bros. has announced a delay for Gotham Knights, confirming its latest bat-adventure is now scheduled to launch some time in 2022.

Gotham Knights is the newest title from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the studio behind 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins, and will deliver an open-world action role-playing experience – playable both solo and co-operatively – starring Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood , and Robin.

The idea, if you’re curious, is that the various bat-pals have teamed up in order to protect Gotham following the death of Bruce Wayne.

Gotham Knights – World Premiere Trailer.

When Warner Bros. officially unveiled Gotham Knights last August, it had pencilled in the game’s release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X for some time this year.

In a new statement posted to Twitter, however, the publisher has confirmed a revised launch of 2022. “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players,” it wrote. “Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights.”

Whether this release delay might have a knock-on effect for Warner Bros.’s other major DC game – the Rocksteady developed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which continues on from the studio’s acclaimed Arkham series and is also due next year – remains to be seen.

For those eagerly awaiting further Gotham Knights news, though, Warner Bros. says it will begin showcasing more of the game “in the coming months.”