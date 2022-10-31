Gotham Knights has 40 landmarks scattered across the game map. If you find them all, you will have access to the respective trophy, or achievement. So you will be one step closer to Platinum. The landmarks in Gotham Knights they are small badges attached to the various buildings. They can be found at street level, on roofs or simply on the sides of various buildings.

It is impossible to miss these elements, since they are always available: both during the plot and during free roaming. Also, you can find them from the first bars of the game and if you decide to start the New Game Plusyou will have the progress with you.

As with all Gotham Knights collectibles, you will have the opportunity to check if you have completed an entire district by checking the lower right corner of the game map. There you will see all the icons. If these are green, you have got them all. Otherwise you will see them white.

Position of the reference points

Southside

Landmark 1: Dixon Docks

Landmark 2: Giverny Paint

Landmark 3: Southside Glassworks

Landmark 4: Old Koul Brau Factory

Landmark 5: Cobblepot Steel

The Cauldron

Landmark 6: Luigi’s Finest Pizza

Landmark 7: Paris Island Incinerator

Landmark 8: Fei Hong Supermarket

Financial District

Landmark 9: Sacred Heart Convalescent Home

Landmark 10: Gotham Ferry Co.

Landmark 11: Gotham City National Bank

Landmark 12: Miller Harbor

Old Gotham

Landmark 13: Martha Wayne Foundation

Landmark 14: St. Swithuns Church

Landmark 15: Gotham City Hall

Landmark 16: Novick Building

Landmark 17: Gotham City Fire Department

Landmark 18: Gotham City Cathedral

Tricorner Island

Landmark 19: Gotham City Post Office

Landmark 20: Statue of Justice

Landmark 21: Fort Dumas

Landmark 22: Armory

Bowery

Landmark 23: Cape Carmine Lighthouse

Landmark 24: Sacred Martyr Church

Landmark 25: SK Animal Shelter

Otisburg

Landmark 26: Waybe Center for Children

Landmark 27: St. Aloysius Church

Landmark 28: Ralli’s Family Restaurant

Landmark 29: Wayne Enterprises

Landmark 30: Split Pea Catering

West End

Landmark 31: First Church of Gotham City

Landmark 32: Gotham City Labor Union

Gotham Heights

Landmark 33: Martha Wayne Art Gallery

Landmark 34: Gotham Heights Residences

Landmark 35: St. Joseph Church

Landmark 36: Old Wayne Mining HQ

Robinson Park

Landmark 37: Robinson Park Exhibition Grounds

Landmark 38: Robinson Park Plaze

Bristol

Landmark 39: Leblanc Funeral Home

Landmark 40: St. Faustina Church

And here’s what they are all the landmarks featured in Gotham Knightsyou just have to find them all to get the Trophy and get closer to Platinum.