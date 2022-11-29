Warner Bros. Games and DC have announced the arrival of a new free update for Gotham Knightswhich introduces two game modes previously unreleased: Heroic Strike and Clash. The first is an online co-op mode that allows teams of four players to work together as they venture into the Gotham City dungeons. The second is a two-player online co-op mode that pits DC Super-Villains in a supercharged version.

There is also a new trailerto the delight of anyone interested in seeing Heroic Strike and Clash in action.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

Heroic attack is an online co-op mode that allows players to join forces in teams of four and venture into the dungeons of Gotham City to face enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors. This mode features a new threat that is causing the chaos: the super-advanced alien life form known as Starro the Conqueror, as well as the extraordinary half-human-half-bat hybrid Man-Bat, who is under the control of Starro.

Clash is a two-player online co-op mode where you can take on powered-up versions of the game’s main DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Talia al Ghul. By defeating these bosses in Clash Mode, players will earn new blueprints for legendary gear and unique colorways for costumes and Batmotos for each defeated enemy.

Heroic Strike and Clash are standalone online co-op modes accessible as a free update for all Gotham Knights owners. Heroic Strike mode becomes available once Case File 05 is reached in the main campaign, while Clash mode is unlocked once players defeat the boss in each main villain’s Case Files.