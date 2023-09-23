Another one pops up classification For Gotham Knights on Nintendo Switchwhich seems to further confirm the actual arrival of the game on the Nintendo console, not yet announced but present in the rumors for several days now.

It is not the first time that the title appears as classified on a rating board, in fact: the Switch version has been classified in Singapore and in the USA already in recent days, so the fact that it also appeared in South Korea It’s starting to look decidedly suspicious and suggests a possible announcement in the near future.

For the record, the classification places it within the “T” range for a teenager audience, as was the case with the other versions, obviously, but what matters here is more than anything else the reported platform.